Two new Covid-19 cases announced in Fiji linked to existing funeral cluster

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Fiji to announce today, both of whom are connected to an existing cluster.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new cases - a seven-month-old and a 14-year-old – are the children of the women who tested positive yesterday.

The woman, 40, attended a two-day funeral in Lautoka over the weekend which has since been described as a superspreader event after being linked to six cases.

Officials believe today's cases were infected after moving to an isolation facility.

The teenager went to school on Monday and while the public health risk is deemed low, her close contacts will be tested.



"Those children initially tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, April 20th - the day they entered isolation. That gives us a high degree of confidence that they were related cases, which means that they entered isolation before they became infectious," Fiji Ministry of Health's Dr James Fong said.

