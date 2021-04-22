TODAY |

Two new Covid-19 cases announced in Fiji linked to existing funeral cluster

Source:  1 NEWS

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in Fiji to announce today, both of whom are connected to an existing cluster.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The cases are the children of the woman who tested positive yesterday after attending a two-day funeral hat now has six cases connected to it. Source: 1 NEWS

The new cases - a seven-month-old and a 14-year-old – are the children of the women who tested positive yesterday.

The woman, 40, attended a two-day funeral in Lautoka over the weekend which has since been described as a superspreader event after being linked to six cases.

Officials believe today's cases were infected after moving to an isolation facility.

The teenager went to school on Monday and while the public health risk is deemed low, her close contacts will be tested.

"Those children initially tested negative for the virus on Tuesday, April 20th - the day they entered isolation. That gives us a high degree of confidence that they were related cases, which means that they entered isolation before they became infectious," Fiji Ministry of Health's Dr James Fong said. 

Fiji's main island is now under Covid restrictions, which will remain in place for 14 days.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Australian police suspect murder-suicide after man, his baby girl die following fall from tourist attraction
2
Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt hails NZ's Covid response, Ardern's leadership
3
Shock in Australia after mother-of-three burnt to death, ex-partner charged with murder
4
Kiwi soldiers honoured for heroic efforts during Iraq rocket attack
5
Queensland urged to strengthen domestic violence laws after mum's horrific burning death
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:46

Queensland urged to strengthen domestic violence laws after mum's horrific burning death

NASA's Mars rover manages to produce oxygen from carbon dioxide-heavy Martian atmosphere
00:53

Officer fatally shoots Black man while serving search warrant in US

Australian police suspect murder-suicide after man, his baby girl die following fall from tourist attraction