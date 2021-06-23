Two more deaths in Fiji as daily infections soar to 180

Fiji's Covid-19 case count broke records again yesterday as medical authorities recorded another two deaths at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital CWM) in the capital Suva.

A health professional assesses patients while wearing PPE gear in Fiji. Source: 1 NEWS

By Lice Movono of rnz.co.nz.

Two men, a 68-year-old and a 42-year-old are the latest certified Covid deaths.

The CWM Hospital is investigating another two Covid-positive deaths; a 57-year-old man who had other conditions and a 66-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival but who tested positive for Covid-19.

There have now been nine Covid-19 deaths in Fiji, two from 2020 and seven since this outbreak of the Delta Variant began in mid-April.

Eight Covid-19 positive deaths from CWM Hospital have been attributed to other illnesses.

Of the new cases reported, increases have been mostly from the Central Eastern division towns of Lami, Nasinu and Nausori adjacent to the capital Suva with cases in neighbourhoods previously Covid-free as well as increases to previously-known clusters.

Concerning trends include two more cases from Lautoka City which had been Covid free for over a month.

On Denarau Island in Nadi, there are new cases in hotels where frontline screening teams have been accommodated and off duty medics from Suva's CWMH have served their post-shift quarantine.

Fiji hit the 100 cases a daymark on June 13 and according to the Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong the country's national 7-day average daily test positivity rate sits at 4.4 per cent and is increasing.

The positivity rate is a measure of positive results against the total of all tests conducted and high can mean infection is moving fast through a community or that there isn't enough testing.

However, with Fiji's testing capabilities boosted in recent weeks, the latest of which was through the donation of new equipment from the New Zealand Government, the Fijian Head of Health Protection Dr Aalisha SahuKhan confirms enough tests are being conducted in the country.

The World Health Organisation considers 5 per cent to be high. Elsewhere in the world, regions have had to maintain a below 5 per cent positivity rate for 14 days before public health restrictions can reopen.

Screening clinics in 56 centres operate throughout Fiji with 5,998 people screened 933 swabbed in the last reporting period up till 8am local time yesterday.

With an extra 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by the Australian government earlier in the week, the MOH has managed to administer one dose to 256,117 people which is 44 per cent of its over 18-year-olds. 18,000 of those people are now fully vaccinated. The government has in total deployed 274,124 doses.