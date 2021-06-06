Two more Covid-19 cases announced in Victoria, linked to aged care facility

Another resident and worker at a coronavirus-stricken Melbourne aged care facility have tested positive.



A man wearing a protective face mask walks through Melbourne CBD, outside the iconic Flinders Street Railway Station. (file photo). Source: istock.com

The two further Covid-19 cases linked to Arcare Maidstone nursing home in the city's northwest were reported on Sunday afternoon.



The fully vaccinated 79-year-old resident lives close to a 99-year-old woman and 89-year-old man who have previously returned positive tests.



Despite remaining asymptomatic, the resident will be taken to hospital.



Read more Victoria records two new community Covid-19 cases

The other case is a registered nurse who worked at Arcare Maidstone on Saturday, is also asymptomatic and has received a first Covid-19 shot.



The two infections were not among Victoria's tally of two cases reported earlier on Sunday as authorities continue to search for the source of the state's Delta strain cluster.



Acting Premier James Merlino said both of those cases were primary close contacts of previous cases.



One is a worker in their 50s at Stratton Finance in Port Melbourne and was isolating for the entirety of their infectious period.



It takes the Kappa variant-related Port Melbourne outbreak to 30 cases, with four previous "mystery" infections now linked through genomic and epidemiological investigations.



The other is a primary school teacher linked to the West Melbourne outbreak, which has infected 10 people with the Delta variant.



Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng said authorities were "neck and neck" with the virus and continue to consult nationwide genomic sequencing to establish how the variant leaked into the community.



"We have theories that we're working through," he told reporters on Sunday.



"It is like a fingerprinting database with people who have had the fingerprints taken. We can say they are not the source case."



As Melbourne endures its second weekend in lockdown, Merlino still expects the state will be in a position to carefully ease restrictions from Friday.



"We just have to drive this into the ground," he said.



There are more than 6000 primary close contacts across the state, although Professor Cheng said 1900 would be released on Sunday after serving their isolation period.



Victoria's list of exposure sites has shrunk below 340, with authorities focusing their attention on a network of small businesses on levels four and five at 227 Collins St.



Viral fragments of Covid-19 detected in wastewater also have authorities on alert for a possible undiagnosed infectious case in Melbourne's inner west and north.



Residents across 10 suburbs have been urged to come forward for testing if they have coronavirus symptoms following "unexpected detections" from recent wastewater samples in the area.



The health department said the fragments could stem from a no longer infectious person shedding the virus or an active case.



"This detection is of interest because there are no confirmed cases in that area," Cheng said.



To soften the blow of the lockdown, the Victorian government announced a AUD$32.2 million support package for tourism and accommodation operators.



The package includes AUD$16 million for a further 80,000 regional tourism travel vouchers, AUD$11.8 million in extra tourism supplement funding and AUD$4.4 million for the alpine industry.

