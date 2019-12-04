TODAY |

Two more children die as Samoa measles epidemic death toll climbs to 62

Source:  1 NEWS

The death toll from the measles epidemic in Samoa has risen to 62 today, with two deaths in the past 24 hours. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Unprecedented public health measures will be put in place in the Pacific island nation. Source: 1 NEWS

Both of those fatalities were children under the age of five.

In that same amount of time, there have been 165 measles cases reported bringing the total to 4,217 measles cases reported since the outbreak started.

To date there are 19 critically ill children in intensive care fighting the disease.

As Samoa grapples to take control of the epidemic, the country is currently in a shut down period.

International teams have been deployed to assist the Samoan government during this time with crews from America, Britain, Australia and New Zealand on the ground in Samoa. 

All roads, businesses and most government departments are closed. These will remain closed for tomorrow as well with hopes that as many people as possible can get vaccinated. 

World
Pacific Islands
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:49
Paramedics 'absolutely support' mandatory prison sentences for people who assault first responders
2
Israel Folau to receive $8 million in settlement with Rugby Australia - report
3
Jeremy Wells' birthday tribute to Hilary Barry nearly brings her to tears
4
Neighbours at war over planted garden berm in North Auckland suburb
5
'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'We got it wrong' - Otago Daily Times prints apology over cartoon mocking Samoa measles crisis

'I totally refused' - Fatal botched vaccine in Samoa was against parents' wishes, family reveal

Body found in search for third hiker missing in Australian outback
02:14

Hang red flags if you need measles vaccinations, Samoan government urges during shutdown