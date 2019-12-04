Two more children die as Samoa measles epidemic death toll climbs to 62

The death toll from the measles epidemic in Samoa has risen to 62 today, with two deaths in the past 24 hours.

Both of those fatalities were children under the age of five.



In that same amount of time, there have been 165 measles cases reported bringing the total to 4,217 measles cases reported since the outbreak started.

To date there are 19 critically ill children in intensive care fighting the disease.

As Samoa grapples to take control of the epidemic, the country is currently in a shut down period.

International teams have been deployed to assist the Samoan government during this time with crews from America, Britain, Australia and New Zealand on the ground in Samoa.