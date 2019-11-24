TODAY |

Two more children die amid Samoa measles crisis, bringing death toll to 25

More than 2000 people have fallen sick with measles in Samoa since a serious outbreak swept the island nation.

Yesterday, 144 cases were recorded, the Samoan Ministry of Health says. It brings the total number of cases to 2194.

The epidemic has proven deadly, particularly for young children. Of the 25 people who have died, all but one were less than five years old - including two children who died in the last day.

One family has lost three of their five children to the disease.

It's sparked a major vaccination effort across the nation, which has seen 17,000 people vaccinated since last Wednesday.

In an effort to control the epidemic, the Samoan government declared a state of emergency last week, including travel restrictions between the two main islands and restricting large gatherings.

The majority of those infected have been young children, with 1180 of the cases from those under five years old.

Around 180 people remain in hospital as of last night, according to the Samoan Ministry of Health.

Some parents are using “healing water” to help with the disease which has killed 19 young children. Source: 1 NEWS
