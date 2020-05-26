TODAY |

Two more charged after $300m worth of meth found in sriracha hot sauce bottles

Source:  AAP

Two Sydney men have been charged over a shipment of chilli sauce that contained more than $300 million worth of the drug ice.

NSW Police made the mammoth haul in western Sydney today, with drugs found in the 768-bottle consignment. Source: Nine

Five people were already facing charges after an air cargo consignment - containing 768 bottles of what was declared to be sriracha hot chilli sauce - arrived in Sydney from the US last October.

Testing found the bottles contained about 400kg of methylamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of more than $300 million.

Detectives arrested two men, aged 21 and 50, in separate vehicle stops at West Ryde on Friday.

Officers seized evidence including $500,000 in cash found in a cooler bag in the boot of the older man's vehicle.

Both men are facing charges of knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.

Police will allege in court the 50-year-old man laundered money for an organised crime syndicate involved in drug importation.

The younger man is due to face the Central Local Court on Tuesday while the older man is expected to appear in Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

