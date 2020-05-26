Two more charged after $300m worth of meth found in sriracha hot sauce bottles

Two Sydney men have been charged over a shipment of chilli sauce that contained more than $300 million worth of the drug ice.



Five people were already facing charges after an air cargo consignment - containing 768 bottles of what was declared to be sriracha hot chilli sauce - arrived in Sydney from the US last October.



Testing found the bottles contained about 400kg of methylamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of more than $300 million.



Detectives arrested two men, aged 21 and 50, in separate vehicle stops at West Ryde on Friday.



Officers seized evidence including $500,000 in cash found in a cooler bag in the boot of the older man's vehicle.



Both men are facing charges of knowingly deal with the proceeds of crime.



Police will allege in court the 50-year-old man laundered money for an organised crime syndicate involved in drug importation.

