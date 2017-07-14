 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Police have arrested one teenage boy and are hunting for another following five suspected acid attacks in less than 90 minutes in east London.

All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.
Source: 1 NEWS | Twitter: @RealNangerz

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks late on Thursday local time.

The Metropolitan Police say the incidents appear to be linked and two involved victims having their mopeds stolen.

The attackers pulled up to the four separate men and doused them in the corrosive liquid, police say.

At the start of the spree, a 32-year-old moped driver had been approached by the pair as he drove in Hackney.

The two male suspects had tossed the noxious substance into his face before one of them jumped on his vehicle and the other drove away on the vehicle on which they arrived.

About 40 minutes later, another victim was attacked in Shoreditch by two men on a moped, having liquid thrown in his face.

Within 15 minutes the attackers appear to have struck again, launching the corrosive substance at a man in Stoke Newington, causing "life-changing" injuries.

The final assault was reported to police at 11.37pm local time, with a man confronted as he sat on his moped in traffic in Clapton.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement they were then made aware of a fifth attack.

"Following the incidents in Hackney, officers were made aware of a similar attack reported in Islington. At 22:49 hours, a man was reported to have had a corrosive substance thrown in his face by two males on a moped."

After again spraying the liquid in a victim's face, the moped was stolen and both attackers fled.

All five victims were taken to hospital.

Police say they have arrested a teenage male on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.

"Inquiries are ongoing and officers from Hackney are currently trying to trace the suspects concerned," the Met Police said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Luke Whitelock of the Highlanders runs at the defence during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Rebels

LIVE: Highlanders take halftime lead as Reds look to mount comeback in second half

2

'Grave concerns' held for missing woman after car found two days ago

3
Manu Vatuvei scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Parramatta Eels. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 4 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE: Panthers hit back to level scores once again

01:53
4
Eva the Persian from Napier has been stuck up a palm tree for 11 days, much to the distress of Mary Kupa.

Rescued! Napier cat finally saved after 13-day exile stranded up a tree

00:28
5
His father also died from the crash.

Police appeal for witnesses of fatal bus crash, after life support for one-year-old turned off


00:24
All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.

Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 