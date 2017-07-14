Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

Police have arrested one teenage boy and are hunting for another following five suspected acid attacks in less than 90 minutes in east London.



One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks late on Thursday local time.



The Metropolitan Police say the incidents appear to be linked and two involved victims having their mopeds stolen.



The attackers pulled up to the four separate men and doused them in the corrosive liquid, police say.



At the start of the spree, a 32-year-old moped driver had been approached by the pair as he drove in Hackney.



The two male suspects had tossed the noxious substance into his face before one of them jumped on his vehicle and the other drove away on the vehicle on which they arrived.

About 40 minutes later, another victim was attacked in Shoreditch by two men on a moped, having liquid thrown in his face.



Within 15 minutes the attackers appear to have struck again, launching the corrosive substance at a man in Stoke Newington, causing "life-changing" injuries.



The final assault was reported to police at 11.37pm local time, with a man confronted as he sat on his moped in traffic in Clapton.

Metropolitan Police said in a statement they were then made aware of a fifth attack.

"Following the incidents in Hackney, officers were made aware of a similar attack reported in Islington. At 22:49 hours, a man was reported to have had a corrosive substance thrown in his face by two males on a moped."

After again spraying the liquid in a victim's face, the moped was stolen and both attackers fled.



All five victims were taken to hospital.

Police say they have arrested a teenage male on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and robbery. He is currently in custody at an east London police station.