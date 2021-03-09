TODAY |

Two men flown to hospital after crocodile attack in QLD

Source:  AAP

A man whose head and body were bitten by a crocodile and his friend who helped save him have been airlifted to Cairns with serious injuries.

An Australian Salt Water Crocodile. Source: istock.com

The man, in his 20s, was swimming in croc-infested waters north of the Lockhart River in Far North Queensland on Friday afternoon when the attack happened, leaving him in a critical condition.

The friend who went to his aid, a man in his 30s, is also being treated for serious wounds to his wrist and arm.

The pair were airlifted to Cairns Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctors after being treated at the scene by a doctor and paramedic who flew to the scene from Thursday Island just before 5pm (7pm NZT) on Friday.

Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Wayne Butcher told the ABC the incident occurred at the fishing village of Portland Roads, north of Lockhart River.

"Two blokes have been swimming in croc-infested waters. One got attacked and the other one ... tried to help," he said.

"They're found and in safe hands ... I'm hoping that they're well."

