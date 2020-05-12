TODAY |

Two men fighting on NSW highway killed after truck ploughs into them

Two men have died after being struck by a B-double truck while brawling on the side of a highway on the NSW far north coast.

The drivers of a four-wheel drive and semi-trailer were travelling south on the Pacific Highway near Woodburn yesterday evening when they were involved in an altercation, police say.

They were allegedly fighting in the northbound lane when they were hit by the truck and died at the scene.

Police believe the man in the four-wheel drive was a Grafton man aged in his 30s, while the semi-trailer driver was a man from Smiths Lake in his 40s.

The B-double driver, a 35-year-old Albury man, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

The highway was closed between Woodburn and New Italy for nine hours, but has since been reopened and police are seeking witnesses to the incident.

