Two men dead after Melbourne hostage incident with possible terrorism links

Two men are dead in Melbourne, Australia after an incident in which a woman was taken hostage.

Police arrived at the Bay St apartment building in Brighton at 4pm (local time) today to find the body of the man in the foyer.

In a statement Victoria Police say another man has been shot dead by police in the apartment.

They say the woman being held against her will was safely rescued.

Three police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

According to Seven News a man called the television network and said "This is for IS, this is for Al Qaeda".

Local media reported an explosion was heard at the scene.