 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Two men charged with murder after man dies in woodchipper in Queensland

share

Source:

Nine

Bruce Saunders, 54, suffered a horrific death when he went through the machine in November, 2017.
Source: Nine

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

2

Cornelia Frances, actress who played Morag in Home and Away, dies aged 77

3
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Namibia cancelled; Harry and Meghan's NEW honeymoon is at 'luxury alpine resort' - report

00:45
4
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

5
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

payday concept calendar with marker and circled day of salary

Payroll mess prompts Government to review Holidays Act

In recent years, it has emerged many employers underpaid their staff due to mistakes calculating holiday pay under the complicated Holidays Act.

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

00:30
People are being warned to limit their time outside if they are sensitive to smoke or suffer from lung or heart conditions.

Aerial footage: Acrid smokey haze blankets Sydney & triggers air pollution warning amid 'hazard reduction' burnoffs

Those with lung or heart issues have been advised to avoid spending too much time outside.

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 