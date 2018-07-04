Two men badly injured in Queensland shark attack

Two men have been attacked by a shark near Airlie Beach in Queensland's popular Whitsunday Islands.



The men, one in his 30s, are both in a serious condition with wounds to their legs.



The age of the second victim is unknown.



Early reports suggest the incident occurred in Hook Passage, a popular snorkelling spot about 20 minutes offshore from Airlie Beach.



However it is still unclear what the men were doing when they were attacked.



Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters she has yet to have details but her thoughts were with the men.



"My main concern today is for the welfare of these two people who have been injured by what appears to be a shark attack," she said.



"I don't know if they were diving, if it was offshore, I don't know if it was outside the marine park.



"They will get the best care possible."



The pair was brought by boat to the Coral Sea Marina about 11am on Tuesday, where they were treated by paramedics.



"There is one patient with quite serious foot injuries," the ambulance service said.



The other has a lower leg injury.



The RACQ Rescue Helicopter will transport them to the Mackay Base Hospital.



The Whitsundays region has been the site of a number of shark attacks in the last year.



Victorian man Daniel Christidis, 33, died last November after being attacked at Cid Harbour at Whitsunday Island during a trip with friends and colleagues.



That incident followed separate attacks within 24 hours in September - also at Cid Harbour - on Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick and Victorian 12-year-old Hannah Papps.



Earlier this year a man was hospitalised after being bitten on the thigh in waters at Hardy Reef, about 50km northeast of Hamilton Island.



Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan says governments at all levels are failing to protect locals and tourists.



"We are going to have more and more of this happening until governments put public safety as their number one priority," he told AAP.



Mr Costigan said the entire area should be protected by a beefed up shark control programme.



A spokesman for Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the area was not part of the controversial shark controlled program which was suspended earlier this year.

