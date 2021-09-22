TODAY |

Two Melbourne vaccination centres closed after staff spat on by rioters

Source:  AAP

Two central Melbourne vaccination centres have closed down after staff were spat on in the ongoing riots in the city.

Tradies line the streets of Melbourne's CBD as protests continue into their third day. Source: Nine

"Due to a disruptive demonstration in the city, cohealth Central City and cohealth Melbourne Town Hall Vaccination centre have been forced to close for client and staff safety," cohealth tweeted on Thursday.

"We hope to be safe to open by Monday 27 September so we can continue providing health care to our city."

Premier Daniel Andrews slammed the "people pretending to be legitimate protesters" who attacked staff.

"They are vaccinating people, for heaven's sake. They are providing people with close to certainty, not absolute, but close to certainty that they will not become gravely ill," he told reporters.

"Why would you abuse, why would you, as I'm told, be spitting on people who are doing that sort of work?

"That's ugly, it's uncalled for. I'm not sure whether those people can be identified, but if they can it would be my expectation that Victoria Police would deal with them."

