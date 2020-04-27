Two Melbourne homes raided as police investigate truck involved in crash which killed four officers

Two Melbourne homes have been raided as police investigate how a truck slammed into four officers, killing them on a freeway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Victoria Police searched properties in Frankston and Croydon associated with the trucking company today.

Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy told reporters it was part of the investigation led by the major collision investigation unit.

"This morning our MCIU and our heavy vehicle unit have executed two search warrants at addresses in Croydon and Frankston associated with the trucking company," she said.

"They are at residential addresses at the moment and people associated with the companies."

read more Driver charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died to be behind bars for months

She did not have specifics about what had been seized but said often documents can be taken in similar searches.

The prime mover is registered in Queensland with plates XV85IE and the trailer registration is 84IQWQ, she said.

Police want witnesses to hand over dashcam footage of the prime mover involved in the April 22 crash on the Eastern Freeway.

Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Glen Humphris and Constable Josh Prestney died when a semi-trailer crashed into them while they were trying to impound a Porsche in an emergency lane on the freeway at Kew.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Assistant Commissioner Murphy said she had gone through the academy with Ms Taylor 31 years ago and all four deaths were "heartbreaking".

Truck driver Mohinder Singh, 47, faced Melbourne Magistrates Court today charged with four counts of culpable driving.

The Cranbourne man did not apply for bail and is due in court in October.

Police allege the Porsche driver Richard Pusey, 41, had been travelling at 149km/h while under the influence of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Pusey, of Fitzroy, was charged on Friday with nine offences including driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to render assistance and drug possession.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. Source: Victoria Police

He remains in custody on remand.

Police originally made plans with Pusey's lawyer for the accused man to voluntarily hand himself in at a police station, but that changed after police were called to a disturbance at Collingwood and later found Pusey in Fitzroy where he was arrested, Victoria Police said in a statement today.

Richard Pusey (wearing face mask). Source: Nine

A woman who says she's Pusey's mother, said his family is "ashamed".

In a statement read to Melbourne radio 3AW, the woman said Pusey was estranged from the family.

"We want to disassociate ourselves with the tragedy that occurred on Wednesday night," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We were incredibly shocked and deeply ashamed by the (alleged) events that unfolded surrounding the accident and thereafter.

"Our family have been under public scrutiny since that time in a quest to find some explanation as to Richard's (alleged) actions in this catastrophic event.

"This is an insight we are unable to provide."