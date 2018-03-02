 

Two lions rescued from war-torn Syria and Iraq have found safe new homes

Two lions rescued from war zones of Syria and Iraq have found a new home in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Four-year-old Simba and two-year- old Saeed are have been welcomed in to a South African animal sanctuary.
Four-year-old Simba and two-year-old Saeed, lived in war torn countries of Iraq and Syria before being rescued and relocated to the Lionsrock facility near the town of Bethlehem on Tuesday.

The two lions were rescued by the international animal welfare organization, called the Four Paws. They were initially transported to Al-Ma'wa animal sanctuary in the northern part of Jordan for sterilisation surgery and teeth treatment.

Saif Rwashdeh, one of animal keepers at al-Ma'wa animal sanctuary in Jordan, will spend two weeks with them in their new home to help them adapt to the new environment.

Rwashdeh said that he is very happy that the two lions have been relocated to South Africa, and he believes this is the right place for them to stay as they are native to the area.

Lionrock is home to more than 90 big cats that have been rescued by the Four Paws from all over the world, such as war torn countries and circuses. They are all from different parts of the world, but each of them tells a story about how human activities have threaten their existence.

The headquarter of the Four Paws is located in Vienna, Austria. They gather all the information about animals that are needed to be rescued and arrange for them to be placed in appropriate facilities around the world.

These two lions have been in captivity living in the zoo for a long time, and do not have the ability to live alone. The staff at Lionrock will try their best to help them adapt to their new environment.

"Because I think that they see the value in each and every life that we're able to rescue, and I also believe that the animals themselves are - sort of - ambassadors and spokespersons for the other animals who are in terrible conditions and the more awareness that is raised, about them, about the plight of the cats around the world, the better. The more opportunities people have not to make wrong decisions, but rather than the right ones to conserve the species for the future. So we are very grateful to the thousands of individual donors who actually make a contribution to the lifelong care of these animals," said Fiona Miles.

