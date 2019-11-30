Two killed in terrorist knife attack near London Bridge, suspect shot dead by police

London police say two people were killed in a stabbing near London Bridge that ended when the attacker was shot dead by police.

Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick said “tragically” two members of the public had lost their lives in the attack.

Three more victims of the attack are in hospital being treated.

“My heart goes out to their loved ones and to the three further injured victims who I understand are being treated in hospital, and of course to everybody who has been affected by today’s terrible and mindless event," Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, said.

“The attack started at Fishmonger’s Hall in the City of London. My understanding is that police were called at 13.58pm (local time) and City of London police officers had bravely and professionally confronted the suspect by 14.03pm, just five minutes later.

Police earlier said only that “a number” of people had been injured.

Police say the stabbing happened at a premises near the bridge.

The fleeing attacker was tackled by members of the public before being shot by police.

The Metropolitan Police's counterterrorism chief, Neil Basu, said the suspect was feared to be wearing a bomb vest but it turned out to be “a hoax explosive device."

Basu said officers were keeping “an open mind as to any motive.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan praised the "breathtaking heroism" of bystanders who tackled the suspect.

In a news conference outside New Scotland Yard, Khan said that the actions of members of the public and emergency services were an example of the "very best of humanity."

Khan also told reporters that a number of people were wounded and that some of the injuries were serious.

He did not offer a figure, but said it was important to allow the families of those who were hurt some privacy.

'The best of us' - London Mayor Sadiq Khan thanks heroic people who disarmed London Bridge terrorist

The violence erupted two-and-a-half years after a van and knife attack in the same area in which eight people died.

Police said the incident began with reports of a stabbing at a “premises” near the bridge; it ended with passersby tackling the fleeing knifeman before he was shot dead by armed-response officers.



Armed police at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident. Source: Associated Press

The police force said officers were called just before 2pm local time “to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge,” which links the city’s business district with the south bank of the River Thames.

Scores of police, some armed with submachine guns, rushed to the scene, ushering bemused office workers and tourists out of an area packed with office buildings, banks, restaurants and bars. Staff in office blocks in the area were told to stay inside.

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be fighting on the bridge, as several people attempted to hold a man down.

Footage emerges showing bystanders, officers wrestling knife away from suspected London Bridge terrorist

One video posted on social media showed two men struggling on the bridge before police pulled a man in civilian clothes off a black-clad man on the ground. Shots then rang out.

Other images showed police, guns drawn, pointing at a figure on the ground in the distance.

Amanda Hunter said she was on a bus crossing the bridge when she heard shots. "(The bus) all of a sudden stopped and there was commotion and I looked out the window and I just saw these three police officers going over to a man,” she told the BBC. "It seemed like there was something in his hand, I'm not 100 per cent sure, but then one of the police officers shot him.”



Karen Bosch, who was also on a bus, said she saw police “wrestling with one tall, bearded man” and then heard “gunshots, two loud pops.”

Police apprehend a man in an street on the south side of London Bridge in London. Source: Associated Press

She said the man "pulled his coat back which showed that he had some sort of vest underneath, whether it's a stab vest, or some sort of explosive vest, the police then really quickly moved backwards, away.”



Cars and buses on the busy bridge were at a standstill after the shooting, with a white truck stopped diagonally across the lanes. Video footage showed police pointing guns at the truck before moving to check its container.

Police vehicles and buses on top and underneath London Bridge in London. Source: Associated Press

British Transport Police said London Bridge station, one of the city’s busiest rail hubs, was closed and trains were not stopping there.

City of London Police, the force responsible for the business district, urged people to stay away from the area.

The incident revived memories of the June 2017 London Bridge attack, when three Islamic State-inspired attackers ran down people on the bridge, killing two, before stabbing several people to death in nearby Borough Market.

That incident took place days before a general election. Britons are due to go to the polls again on December 12.

