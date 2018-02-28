 

Two killed after falling from New York-bound plane's landing gear

Two presumed stowaways died yesterday in Ecuador after they fell from the landing gear of a New York-bound plane.

Police carry away the body of one of two people who fell from a departing airplane on the runway of the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. The unidentified victims were in the landing gear of a Latam flight between Guayaquil and New York, according to Guayaquil Police Chief Gen. Marcelo Tobar. (AP Photo/Marcos Pin)

Police carry away the body of one of two people who fell from a departing airplane on the runway of the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Source: Associated Press

The airport in the coastal city of Guayaquil had to close for 90 minutes while the two bodies were removed from the runway.

Police wouldn't reveal the nationality or identities of the two individuals, but said they likely fainted or were ejected after takeoff.

The Latam-operated flight continued its journey, although authorities said the aircraft may be required to return to Ecuador to assist with the investigation.

