Two journalists deported after trespassing at North Korean ambassador's Singapore residence

Source:

Associated Press

Singapore officials said today that two South Korean journalists arrested on suspicion of trespassing at the residence of the North Korean ambassador have been deported.

The convoy carrying Kim Jong-Un drove through downtown Singapore today.
Source: Associated Press

"I think it's a bad idea in any country to break into ambassador's residences. No different in Singapore. Case closed. They have been asked to leave," Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said.

Singapore’s reputation for rigid law and order was seen as a major factor for being chosen to host Tuesday’s summit.
Source: 1 NEWS

The two men represented the Korean Broadcasting System News and were arrested yesterday.

They were not accredited as media personnel in Singapore.

The national broadcaster apologised for the incident in its Friday evening newscast (local time).

Another KBS journalist and an interpreter are also under investigation.

The maximum penalty for criminal trespass is a jail term of three months and a fine of 1,500 Singapore dollars.

Speaking to the media ahead of Tuesday's summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Shanmugam added that authorities have had to prevent three or four individuals from entering the country.

Today, immigration authorities turned away "someone from a regional country" who was found to be visiting websites on suicide bombing, he said.

Australian Zaky Mallah, who was once tried on terrorism charges, was prevented from entering the city-state on Friday due to his history of extremism.

Police have stepped up security around "special event areas" such as the summit's venue on Sentosa Island, and hotels where Mr Trump and Kim are expected to stay.

