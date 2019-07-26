Two hundred homes destroyed after large fire breaks out in Peru

A large fire that broke out in an impoverished neighbourhood in the Peruvian city of Callao destroyed some 200 homes, firefighters and local media reported today.

According to local media the fire started in the San Juan Bosco neighbourhood around 4.00am (local time) and quickly spread because of high winds and flammable material in the area.

Vice Commander of Peru firefighters Larry Lynch said some 150-200 homes were destroyed.

Firefighters were still working to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading.

Several people were seen receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.