Two houses destroyed, people trapped as wildfires rage across northern NSW

Two homes have reportedly been destroyed in northern NSW and people are trapped in their houses as unprecedented conditions stretch firefighters.

The two properties were destroyed near Coraki on the NSW far north coast, the ABC reports, citing the NSW Rural Fire Service.



There were also reports of people trapped in their homes in several areas.

The RFS said in a tweet that many people have called for help but the size and speed of the fires means they can't get to everyone.



Aerial footage showed "widespread" property damage and destruction as more than 80 fires burned at midnight last night. More than half of them were uncontained.

Emergency warnings have been issued from the Blue Mountains to the Queensland border.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there were preliminary reports of minor injuries to both firefighters and members of the general public.

"We can certainly see some of the aerial footage and the vision coming through which is identifying some widespread property damage and destruction right across multiple firegrounds," Mr Fitzsimmons told ABC last night.

Earlier, he said they were dealing with a very dynamic, volatile and dangerous set of circumstances.

"We are in uncharted territory ... we've never seen this many fires concurrently at emergency warning level," he said.

MidCoast Mayor David West, who lives in Brimbin, said that he had never seen anything like the fire in his area.

"I'm looking at a sky that's screaming danger, that's saying 'get out of my way, I'm going to kill you'," he told AAP last night.

"I know that sounds melodramatic but it's not. This is a fire that's devouring everything in its path."

Mr West said he'd heard from people in the Bobin area who were suffering, as well as unconfirmed reports of property loss.



An emergency was also declared in Cooroibah on the Sunshine Coast yesterday, as people there were evacuated.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the situation was "very volatile" early last night.

It's thought two homes were damaged or destroyed in the fire burning at Stockyard Flat near Walcha.