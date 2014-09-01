 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Two girls in the US brought knives to school in a plan to cut their classmates up and drink their blood

Associated Press
Topics
World
Crime and Justice

Two middle school girls in central Florida brought knives to school in a foiled plot to kill classmates, cut them up and drink their blood before killing themselves, police officials said Wednesday (local time).

The two girls, ages 11 and 12, were armed with knives Tuesday at Bartow Middle School before they were caught, according to arrest affidavits released by the Bartow Police Department. No one was hurt.

The girls face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and possession of a weapon at school, among other charges. It will be up to prosecutors to decide whether the girls will be charged formally as juveniles or adults, Deputy Police Chief Bryan Dorman said in an email.

After their arrest, the girls were sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Bartow is located in the heart of Florida's citrus belt.

The girls planned to stake out a school bathroom and wait for smaller students to enter, according to the police affidavit.  They planned to cut their victims' throats, cut up their bodies, eat the flesh and drink their victims' blood, authorities said.

The students then planned to fatally stab themselves.

"The plan was to kill at least 1 student but were hoping to kill anywhere from 15-25 students," the affidavit said. "Killing all of these students was in hopes it would make them worse sinners ensuring that after they committed suicide ... (they) would go to hell so they could be with satan."

Detectives said the girls devised the plot while watching "scary" movies at one of their houses over the weekend.

The alleged plot was foiled when administrators searched for them after they didn't show up for class Tuesday.

The administrators found them in a bathroom stall and brought them back to their offices where they found the girls in possession of four knives, a pizza cutter and a knife sharpener, police said.

Officials with Polk County Schools said that extra police officers and guidance counselors would be at the school this week.

"School staff quickly responded to a report of suspicious behavior; the students were taken into custody, and no one was harmed," school officials said in a tweet.

Knife.
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:07
Receivers have filed an application to the high court as they struggle under a new law aimed at protecting sub-contractors.
Landmark legal action taken over collapse of construction firm Ebert
2
English thief looks remarkably like Ross from Friends, David Schwimmer responds brilliantly
3
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
4
Almost 60 per cent of those polled have had to re-think whether to buy fuel or groceries.
Poll: Rising petrol costs causing Kiwis to cut back on driving and essential spending
5
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Auckland mayor orders Lime scooter safety probe after city councillor almost hit
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:12
Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced off air as their building was evacuated.

Watch: The dramatic moment CNN anchors leave live studio after explosive device sent to newsroom
05:06
The Duke of Sussex wore a figure hugging light blue caped stunner by British label Safiyaa.

Harry and Meghan to spend final day in Fiji before heading to Tonga
Mega Millions lottery tickets

'Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment' - $1.5 billion US lotto winner hasn't come forward
Thomas Atkocaitis, 57, and Denise Atkocaitis, 55, both face charges of criminal restraint, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

US couple face charges for confining girl in their basement for two months