Two German tourists stabbed to death in attack at popular Egyptian tourist resort

Two German female tourists were stabbed to death while four other foreigners were wounded in an attack today at a hotel in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Hurghada, an Egyptian security official said.

The assault came just hours after a shooting near some of Egypt's most famous pyramids outside of Cairo killed five policemen.

The motive behind the stabbing was unclear and the Interior Ministry said the attacker at the Red Sea resort was arrested immediately.

A security official said the attacker, a man in his 20s dressed in a black T-shirt and jeans, wielded a knife and intentionally sought to attack foreigners.

"Stay away, I don't want Egyptians," the assailant had said in Arabic during the attack, according to the official.

Without taking any blame for what appears to be a major security breach, the Interior Ministry said the attacker had sneaked into the hotel by swimming from a nearby beach.

In the killings of the five policemen outside of Cairo, no group claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of a smaller Islamic militant group known as Hasm that has been behind similar shootings in recent months.

The attacks are likely to further impact Egypt's deeply struggling tourism industry — a pillar of the country's economy that employs millions of people.