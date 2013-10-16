Two foreign climbers die during Mt Everest summit attempt

Two foreign climbers attempting to scale Mount Everest have died on the world's highest peak, a Nepal mountaineering official said Monday.

Mt Everest Source: 1 NEWS

Members of their expedition teams reported a Japanese climber died overnight and a Macedonian died on Monday, said Gyanendra Shrestha, who is stationed at Everest's base camp during the climbing season and received the reports of the deaths.

The Japanese climber was identified as 35-year-old Nobukazu Kuriki and the Macedonian as 63-year-old Gjeorgi Petkov.

Kuriki was a known mountaineer who climbed many mountains and made several attempts on Everest. He lost most of his fingers due to frostbite during an unsuccessful attempt in 2012.

The bodies were retrieved from the mountain overnight and were flown by helicopters to Kathmandu, where they were expected to have autopsies.

It was still unclear how they died but the Macedonian is believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, Shrestha said.