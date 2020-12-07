TODAY |

Two fathers drown after trying to save their kids at Queensland beach

Source:  AAP and 1 NEWS

A nine-year-old boy remains in a stable condition after being flown to hospital following the drowning deaths of two men at a remote Sunshine Coast beach.

Richard Catbagan and Denny Jade Caballa were pulled from the surf at Teewah Beach, having gone to the aid of their kids. Source: Nine

The men in their mid-30s were pulled from the water at Teewah Beach in Noosa North Shore about 2.30pm on Saturday but could not be revived.

Surf Life Saving Queensland services including the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter were called to assist with the rescue and transported the child to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Regional Operations Manager Aaron Purchase said the deaths followed a concerning number of incidents on Saturday.

"If you must swim at a remote location, stay close to the beach and remain waist-deep," he said.

SLSQ will work with relevant authorities including Queensland Ambulance Service and prepare a report for the coroner.

Nine News has named the victims as father-of-three Richard Catbagan, and Denny Jade Caballa.

Craig McKenxie from Queensland Police said children were wading in the shallows when they were caught be a rogue wave.

All the children survived. 

