Two elephants make dash for freedom from Russian circus

Two elephants who escaped from a circus in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg have since been captured.

Footage showed people using ropes to contain one of the elephants, who had fled to an urban area and was playing in the snow.

Russian news agencies reported that the mammals managed to escape while circus staff were preparing for them to be transported to another location.

An online statement from the circus explained that the elephants "decided to take a walk" when they saw the snow.