TODAY |

Two elephants make dash for freedom from Russian circus

Source:  Associated Press

Two elephants who escaped from a circus in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg have since been captured.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Footage showed people using ropes to contain one of the elephants in Ekaterinburg, who had fled to an urban area and was playing in the snow. Source: Associated Press

Footage showed people using ropes to contain one of the elephants, who had fled to an urban area and was playing in the snow.

Russian news agencies reported that the mammals managed to escape while circus staff were preparing for them to be transported to another location.

An online statement from the circus explained that the elephants "decided to take a walk" when they saw the snow.

The statement also said that both elephants were safely returned to the circus and would be moved to another city.

World
UK and Europe
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
Harry and Meghan threaten media over photos taken at Canadian park
2
Dashcam captures truck driver’s terrifying near miss in Waikato as two other trucks barrel towards him
3
Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face
4
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
5
Person dead after police chase near Taupō that started near scene of another fatal crash
MORE FROM
World
MORE

First space-baked cookies took two hours in experimental oven

Storm Gloria kills 11 in Spain, causes wide coastal damage
00:25

China shuts down more cities in bid to contain deadly coronavirus

New rules could bump emotional-support animals from US flights