Two doses of Pfizer vaccine highly effective against Delta variant, UK data shows

Source:  1 NEWS

New data about the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines shows having two doses is highly effective against serious illness from the Delta variant of Covid-19.

People who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine were shown to be 96 per cent protected against hospitalisation, according to analysis by Public Health England.

Receiving two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine was 92 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation from the Delta variant.

The research shows that the second shot increases the level of antibodies against the virus by 10 times more than after the first dose.

“If you’ve had two doses of either of these vaccines, you’re more or less guaranteed not to end up in hospital - your chances of ending up in hospital are reduced by more than 20 times,” said Professor Adam Finn from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

“Even one dose, once you’ve had a chance to make an immune response to it, will very substantially reduce the risk of ending up in hospital."

New Zealand will begin vaccinations for all over 60s from July 28.

