Two die from fireworks injuries during new year celebrations in Germany

Two people have died from fireworks injuries during New Year celebrations in Germany, but the country avoided a repeat of the mass groping in Cologne two years ago amid heightened security and efforts to protect women from sexual harassment.

Police secure the area around the central train station in Cologne, Germany. Source: 1 NEWS

In the Brandenburg region outside Berlin, police said that a 35-year-old man died after igniting fireworks, and a 19-year-old suffered fatal head injuries after he set off a homemade device.

Multiple fireworks injuries also were reported across the country.