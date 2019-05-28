Two dead, multiple children injured in deadly Tokyo school bus attack

A schoolgirl and an adult man were killed and 15 other young girls injured in a stabbing at a bus stop just outside Tokyo.



Another man detained at the scene also later died, Japanese national broadcaster NHK said.



The girls, aged between 6 ands 12, were students at a private Catholic school in Kawasaki city and were boarding their school bus when the suspect attacked them.



The driver of the Caritas Elementary School bus told police he saw a man approach the bus stop and start slashing at people, holding a knife in both hands.



NHK said the girl who was killed was aged 12.

A 39-year-old man was also killed and another woman was severely injured along with the 15 other schoolgirls who were hurt.



A suspect was detained at the scene after stabbing himself in the neck but died later.



The motive for the attack was not yet clear but there were no immediate fears of a wider security threat.

There have been previous examples of mass stabbings in Japan, sometimes involving the vulnerable.



The attack occurred on the final day of US President Donald Trump's four-day state visit to Japan.



"On behalf of the First Lady and myself, I want to take a moment to send our prayers and sympathy to the victims of the stabbing attack this morning in Tokyo," Trump said as he toured Japan's largest warship, the Kaga.



"All Americans stand with the people of Japan and grieve the victims and for their families," he said.



TV footage showed scores of police officers and emergency vehicles at the crime scene, with large areas cordoned off.



A witness told NHK he saw people lying on the ground covered in blood and one police officer was seen hosing down the sidewalk.



NHK said a suspect was captured and two knives were found at the spot.

He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to speak to the media.

No other details, including the man's identity and motives, were immediately known.

NHK interviewed a witness who said he saw the suspect trying to force his way onto a bus.

Aerial footage of a stabbing attack in Japan. Source: Associated Press

Television footage showed emergency workers giving first aid to people inside an orange tent set up on the street, and police and other officials carrying the wounded to ambulances.

Although Japan has one of the lowest crime rates in the world, it has had a series of high-profile killings, including in 2016 when a former employee at a home for the disabled was accused of going on a stabbing spree that killed 19 and wounded more than 20 others.

In 2008, seven people were killed by a man who slammed a truck into a crowd of people in central Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district and then stabbed passers-by.

In 2001, a man killed eight children and wounded 13 others in a knife attack at an elementary school in the city of Osaka.