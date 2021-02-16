TODAY |

Two dead in Texas amid subfreezing cold snap

Source:  Associated Press

Officials in Texas say two people are dead likely because of the subfreezing temperatures that have caused massive power outages across the state.

Igee Cummings walks through the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. Source: Associated Press

As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until tomorrow, as frustration mounted and the state’s electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.

“Things will likely get worse before they get better,” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in the county of nearly 5 million people around Houston.

Law enforcement reported two men were found dead along Houston-area roadways. Causes of death were pending, but officials said the subfreezing temperatures were likely to blame.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Department of Health announced the state’s first storm-related death today after a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish resident slipped on ice and fatally hit his head on the ground.

The victim was not immediately identified.

Unusually cold temperatures and slippery road conditions prompted officials in the Deep South to urge people to stay home as the winter storms shut down roads and caused traffic accidents, among other issues.

