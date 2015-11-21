 

Two dead in skydive accident near Sydney

Two people have died in a tandem skydiving accident south west of Sydney.

Police found the men, one believed to be aged in his 60s and another believed to be aged in his 20s, dead at the scene at Wilton, located between Sydney and Wollongong.

A local resident called police to the front of a property on Wilton Road at about 2pm.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

