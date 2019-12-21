Two dead as bushfire continues to burn on South Australia's Kangaroo Island

Two people have died in a bushfire which continues to burn on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.
A police forensic team is on its way to the scene, with the deaths initially thought linked to a burnt-out car found near Pardana.
There have been no other reports of people missing and no other injuries but three fire crews endured burn-overs in their trucks.
A watch and act warning remains in place for the fire which has now destroyed about 100,000 hectares including large parts of the Flinders Chase National Park.