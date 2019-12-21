TODAY |

Two dead as bushfire continues to burn on South Australia's Kangaroo Island

Source:  AAP

Two people have died in a bushfire which continues to burn on South Australia's Kangaroo Island.

More than 40,000 hectares have been burnt across South Australia. Source: Associated Press

A police forensic team is on its way to the scene, with the deaths initially thought linked to a burnt-out car found near Pardana.

There have been no other reports of people missing and no other injuries but three fire crews endured burn-overs in their trucks.

A watch and act warning remains in place for the fire which has now destroyed about 100,000 hectares including large parts of the Flinders Chase National Park.

