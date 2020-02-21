Two dead after passenger train travelling from Sydney to Melbourne derails

Two passengers have been killed and several injured when the Sydney to Melbourne XPT derailed in Victoria.

The Country Fire Authority said the diesel locomotive and five carriages derailed near Wallan station, 45km north of Melbourne, on the North East line about 7.45pm on Thursday (Australian time).

Emergency services attended the scene and the rail lines between Melbourne and Sydney were closed.

At least three helicopters were deployed to a scene the CFA described as "very chaotic at this stage".

The train, which had left Central Station in Sydney that morning, had been due to arrive at Southern Cross Station in Melbourne at 6.30pm (AEDT).

It was running more than two hours late at the time of the crash. About 160 passengers were on board when it derailed.

The track buckled and both carriages shifted at least 10 metres from their normal trajectory.

All passengers who were able to walk from the train were taken to the Wallan McDonald's and BP station area, which was used as a triage centre.

One person was taken to hospital in a stable condition and 11 others were hospitalised with minor injuries, Ambulance Victoria said.

By 9pm on Thursday (AEDT), CFA said the rescue had been completed. It is believed the two deceased were travelling in the drivers' carriage.

The Australian Rail Track Corporation and Transport for NSW have been contacted for comment.