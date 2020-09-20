Two dead, 14 wounded after gunfire breaks out at a party in New York

Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others in Rochester, New York, a city roiled in recent weeks by outrage over the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

Rochester police look over the area of a home after a fatal shooting at a backyard house party. Source: Associated Press

As many as 100 people were at the gathering when the shooting started just before 12:30 am (local time), Acting Police Chief Mark Simmons told reporters.

Police were still trying to piece together who opened fire and why. Simmons said it was too early to say whether more than one person was shooting or whom the intended targets may have been.

"It sounded like somebody was trying to go to war," neighbourhood resident Asa Adams told Spectrum News.

A man and woman, estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s, were killed, Simmons said. Their names weren't immediately released.

The 14 wounded by gunfire were not believed to have life-threatening injuries. They were all between the ages of 17 and 23, police tweeted.

Simmons said no suspects were in custody.

"This is truly a tragedy of epic proportions," Simmons said in a news conference held near the home. "I mean 16 victims is unheard of, and for our community, who's right now going through so much, to have to be dealt with this tragedy, needlessly, for people who decide to act in a violent manner is unfortunate and shameful."

The shooting comes as the city in Western New York has been rocked by protests over Prude's death, caused when Rochester police officers put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then pushed his face into the pavement and held him down until he stopped breathing.

The acting police chief, Simmons, expressed frustration about the large, late-night party amid that tumult, apparently in defiance of a state ban on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.