Two Costa Rican fishermen rescued by cruise ship after three weeks adrift

Associated Press
A cruise ship has rescued two Costa Rican fishermen who had been stranded at sea for about three weeks.

Royal Caribbean Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet tweeted that the sailors were saved Saturday between Grand Cayman and Jamaica by the Empress of the Seas cruise ship.

Mr Van Fleet says the cruise ship was not scheduled to be there but had taken an alternate route because of bad weather.

Mr Van Fleet tweeted today that the fishermen left Porto Limon, Costa Rica, and had been adrift since December 1. They said they had fallen asleep while their nets were soaking and ran out of gas while trying to return.

Both received medical attention onboard.

Two fishermen were rescued by a cruise ship after being stranded at sea for around three weeks. Source: Twitter / James Van Fleet
