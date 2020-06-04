Two cops placed on leave after Aussie journalists bashed at George Floyd protest in Washington DC

The US Park Police said today that it has placed two officers on administrative leave after video showed two Australian journalists being attacked during Tuesday's protest in Washington, DC.

Acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan said the incident is being investigated.

Video captured by WJLA-TV in Washington showed reporter Amanda Brace and cameraman Tim Myers being assaulted as law enforcement officials cleared an area near the White House so US President Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church that had been damaged during the demonstrations the previous night.

The journalists were reporting live for Australia’s Channel 7 on the demonstrations protesting George Floyd's death at police hands in Minnesota.