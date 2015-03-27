Two 'out-of-control' bushfires threaten rural homes in New South Wales

Firefighters are battling two out-of-control bushfires in NSW with one threatening homes in the NSW Southern Tablelands, and the other forcing the closure of the Royal National Park in Sydney's south.

Photo / iStock

Rural properties in the area of Alders and Crees Road in Bannaby may soon come under threat by a blaze burning through grass in the area, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.

The 90-hectare fire is at a watch act alert level with firefighters and an aircraft on the scene to try and slow the spread of the fire.

In Sydney's south, an out of control bushfire has forced the closure of the Royal National Park.

The bushfire is burning south of Bundeena in the park with the NSW Rural Fire Service warning the blaze is at an emergency level.

The fire is causing significant amounts of smoke over the area and the park is being closed, the RFS says.

Further south, firefighters from the ACT have been sent into NSW to protect houses threatened by another bushfire in the Southern Tablelands.

Three heavy tankers, backed up by smaller crews, were deployed to the 274 hectare Braidwood blaze on Saturday morning after it burned through the night.

"Their objectives are to protect properties, attack and contain the main fire and contain spot fires," the ACT Emergency Services Agency said.

Meanwhile, firefighters continue to battle with a bushfire that's burnt about 20,000 hectares in the Pilliga Forest between Coonabarabran and Narrabri.

The fire is at an advice level with no homes are under threat, but residents are being urged to monitor conditions.