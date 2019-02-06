TODAY |

Two climbers die scaling Everest, bringing death toll to three climbers in one week

AssociatedPress/1NEWS
A Utah climber with a long-held dream to climb the highest mountains on the planet's seven continents died on top of Mount Everest after reaching his final summit, one of his daughters said.

Don Cash, 55, died "at the peak of Mt. Everest accomplishing his dream of summiting the seven summits," his daughter Danielle Cook posted on Facebook yesterday.

Cook told NBC's "Today Show" that a cause of death has not been officially determined but that family members believe he suffered a heart attack.

Before he headed for the summit, Cash texted his son Tanner that he felt "so blessed to be on the mountain that I read about for the last 40 years."

Cash said on his LinkedIn page that he left his job as a sales executive to try to join the so-called seven summits club of people who have climbed the highest mountains on each continent. In January, he wrote, he climbed Mt. Vinson Masif, Antarctica's tallest peak.

Friend and former co-worker Josh Ray said Cash was "larger than life, everyone loved him, and he always left you with a smile."

The tragedy brings the death toll on Everest to three climbers in one week, after Indian climber Anjali Kulkarni also died on the mountain the same day as Cash, and another Indian climber died last Friday.

Trekkers pass through a glacier at the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal. Source: Associated Press
