Two children shot dead in Sydney

Two children have been shot dead and a woman, understood to be their mother, has been injured in Sydney's northwest.

Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to reports of a fatal shooting at a home in Hull Road at West Pennant Hills about 5.20pm tonight, a New South Wales Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

Paramedics were treating the third victim, he said. Her condition is unknown.

Police are searching for a man in his fifties who they believe can assist in their investigations, according to New Corp Australia.