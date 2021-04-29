TODAY |

Two children killed, 16 people stabbed at China kindergarten

Source:  Associated Press

Chinese state media say two children were killed and 16 other people were injured by a knife-wielding attacker at a kindergarten in a southern city.

The Xinhua News Agency said the attack occurred Wednesday afternoon (local time) in a township outside Beiliu, a city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

It said a suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway. Two of those injured were being treated for serious injuries, it said. It was clear if the injured were children or adults.

Past years have seen numerous such attacks, usually perpetrated by people who were described as mentally or emotionally disturbed or who bore grudges against the owners of such facilities.

Experts say China lacks sufficient capacity to diagnose and treat people with such conditions. The country tightly restricts access to guns, so knives are almost always used in such attacks.

