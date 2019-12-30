TODAY |

Two children among the dead as avalanches kill four skiers in Italy over 24-hour period

Source:  Associated Press

An avalanche has killed a skier in the Dolomite Mountains, the fourth avalanche fatality in the Italian Alps in 24 hours.

Rescuers at work following an avalanche in Val Senales. Source: Associated Press

Italian state TV said the skier was among four people struck by the avalanche near a mountain refuge Sunday morning (local time).

A day earlier, a wall of snow crashed into a group of German skiers in the Senales valley of Bolzano province, killing two 7-year-old girls and the mother of one of them.

Prosecutors say they are investigating whether that slope should have been closed to the public that day, given a high risk of avalanches.

Strong winds have raised the danger of avalanches in Italian Alpine ski areas, which are crowded with vacationers during the holidays.

