Two people have been charged with manslaughter after a toddler was found dead inside a minibus near Cairns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

read more Little boy found dead in Cairns minibus 'would have been strapped into car seat', says head of service

Police say the three-year-old boy was picked up to attend a local daycare centre from a home in Edmonton last Tuesday morning.

He was then allegedly left unattended inside the vehicle before he was found dead about 3.15pm (6.15pm NZT).