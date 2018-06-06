 

Two carers charged over death of disabled Missouri man found entombed in concrete

Associated Press

More than a year after a developmentally disabled Missouri man's body was found encased in concrete, two people who are accused in a lawsuit of making him fight for their entertainment have been charged in his death, a prosecutor announced today.

Anthony R. Flores, 58, (left) and Sherry Paulo, 53, (right).

Source: Associated Press

Sherry Paulo, 53, and Anthony R. Flores, 58, both of Fulton, were arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter in 61-year-old Carl DeBrodie's death.

They were also charged with client neglect, felony abandonment of a corpse, and two misdemeanours of making a false report of a missing person.

Paulo and Flores were responsible for DeBrodie's care at Second Chance Homes in Fulton.

Investigators say DeBrodie went missing from the home in the US autumn of 2016, but that his disappearance wasn't reported until April 17, 2017, a week before his body was found in a container encased in concrete inside a Fulton storage unit.

A lawsuit filed last week by DeBrodie's mother alleged that he died after he and another resident at Second Chance were taken to the home of Paulo and Flores, where they were required to do manual labour and fight each other for the entertainment of others.

The lawsuit alleges DeBrodie, who was already seriously ill, died after the couple left him bleeding and injured in a bathtub. It also alleges they disposed of his body.

Callaway County Prosecutor Christopher Wilson did not address the fighting allegations in a news release today and said he would not answer further questions.

The indictments allege that the elder Flores and Paulo didn't properly care for DeBrodie and recklessly caused his death by failing to get medical help when he was suffering a medical emergency.

The indictments also allege the two disposed of DeBrodie's corpse at the storage unit without notifying authorities.

Three others — Anthony R.K. Flores, 32; Shaina Osborne, 29; and Mary K. Paulo, 34, all of Fulton — were also charged Tuesday with making a false report of a missing person. Mary

Paulo is Sherry Paulo's daughter, Anthony R.K. Flores is the elder Flores' son, and Osborne is Anthony R.K. Flores' girlfriend. The three worked at different times at Second Chance.

Wilson said a grand jury returned indictments against the five in March, but that they were kept under seal until he was satisfied the state case would not interfere with a federal investigation into potential health care fraud.

He agreed not to pursue other state charges to avoid interfering with the federal investigation.

Fulton police Chief Steve Myers said he expected more arrests in relation to potential fraud.

