Two brothers arrested in Germany over alleged terror plot

Two brothers have been arrested in Germany on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

The news comes as the global hunt for the deadly Berlin truck attack continues.
The 28 and 31-year-old Kosovo-born siblings were arrested in the city of Duisburg today, DPA news agency reports.

According to Duisburg Police the plot targeted a shopping centre in the city.

"We're urgently investigating how far the preparations had got and whether more people were involved," police say.

German police are still hunting a Tunisian man Anis Amri, wanted over Tuesday's truck attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that left 12 people dead and dozens injured.

