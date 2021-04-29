TODAY |

Two British police officers charged, accused of taking selfies at double murder scene

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Two British police officers are facing criminal charges over allegedly taking selfies at the scene of a double murder.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Source: Metropolitan Police

The alleged offences took place at the fatal stabbings of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley, northwest London last June.

It’s said photographs were taken at the crime scene, then shared on WhatsApp with others in the police force.

Police Constables Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 32, have been charged with misconduct in public office, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also launched an inquiry.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of Bibaa and Nicole, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring," Met Police Commander Paul Betts said.

"We know the public will share our outrage, but I would ask that space is now given to allow the judicial process to run its proper course."

Both Jaffer and Lewis will appear at a central London court next month.

World
Daniel Faitaua
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'We didn’t bargain on this' – NZ citizen in India can't get home as travel ban lifts
2
Man who flew to NZ from Perth during travel bubble suspension could face jail time — Bloomfield
3
South African boy, 5, not allowed to attend school in New Zealand despite parents having visas
4
'I'm being kept in limbo'- British doctor in queue with more than 25,000 people applying for residency
5
Fair Go compares fat content in beef mince from six different Auckland stores
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NSW farmers appeal for funds to end biblical mice plague

Queensland MP, Andrew Laming reveals ADHD diagnoses after history of erratic behaviour
01:46

Cassette tapes make 'nostalgic' comeback amid lockdown in Manchester

Teenager charged with murder after death of man at Hamilton property