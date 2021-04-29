Two British police officers charged, accused of taking selfies at double murder scene

Two British police officers are facing criminal charges over allegedly taking selfies at the scene of a double murder.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. Source: Metropolitan Police

The alleged offences took place at the fatal stabbings of sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley, northwest London last June.

It’s said photographs were taken at the crime scene, then shared on WhatsApp with others in the police force.

Police Constables Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Jamie Lewis, 32, have been charged with misconduct in public office, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also launched an inquiry.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of Bibaa and Nicole, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring," Met Police Commander Paul Betts said.

"We know the public will share our outrage, but I would ask that space is now given to allow the judicial process to run its proper course."