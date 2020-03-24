Two boys charged over high-speed Sunshine Coast pursuit which left eight police cars damaged

Two boys are in custody after a high-speed pursuit that left eight police cars damaged on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.



Queensland police car (file picture). Source: istock.com

The boys, 12 and 14, were allegedly in a stolen ute that police tried to stop in the Mooloolah Valley early on Good Friday afternoon.



It sped off and officers gave chase as the ute veered at times onto the wrong side of the Steve Irwin Way.



Police tried to stop it with a tyre deflation device, but the ute rammed a patrol car and drove away.



The vehicle then rammed a police motorcycle at Creekside, injuring an officer's leg, before it ploughed into another police car in the back streets of Kawana.



The wild ride ended at Dicky Beach when the damaged ute veered onto the wrong side of the road and hit three police cars before coming to a stop.



A 12-year-old Logan Central boy and a 14-year-old Bli Bli boy were both charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion and driving unlicensed.

