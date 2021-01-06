Two boys, aged 6 and 7, dead in 'absolutely devastating' NSW hit and run

A man has been arrested after a hit and run incident near Dubbo left two children dead and three people injured.

Emergency services were called to Warne Street in Wellington about 4.30pm (6.30pm NZT) yesterday after reports five people walking along the grass on the side of the road were hit by a car at high speed.

Police said two boys, aged six and seven, died shortly after the incident while a 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries and is undergoing surgery.

A nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.

A 34-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

"We were confronted with an absolutely devastating scene in Wellington," NSW Ambulance Superintendent Andrew DeGabriel said in a statement yesterday.

"It's heartbreaking for this to happen to such a small community."

Police arrested a 25-year-old man near Elizabeth Street in Wellington about 8.40pm (10.40pm NZT) yesterday after a short foot pursuit.