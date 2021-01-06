TODAY |

Two boys, aged 6 and 7, dead in 'absolutely devastating' NSW hit and run

Source:  AAP

A man has been arrested after a hit and run incident near Dubbo left two children dead and three people injured.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A man has been arrested for the hit and run which injured three other people. Source: Nine

Emergency services were called to Warne Street in Wellington about 4.30pm (6.30pm NZT) yesterday after reports five people walking along the grass on the side of the road were hit by a car at high speed.

Police said two boys, aged six and seven, died shortly after the incident while a 10-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital with serious leg injuries and is undergoing surgery.

A nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries.

A 34-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

"We were confronted with an absolutely devastating scene in Wellington," NSW Ambulance Superintendent Andrew DeGabriel said in a statement yesterday.

"It's heartbreaking for this to happen to such a small community."

Police arrested a 25-year-old man near Elizabeth Street in Wellington about 8.40pm (10.40pm NZT) yesterday after a short foot pursuit.

Officers said the man is assisting police with their inquiries

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Two boys, aged 6 and 7, dead in 'absolutely devastating' NSW hit and run
2
Man selling three left jandals on Trade Me gets foot in niche market
3
One person dead following crash in Waikato
4
Central Otago cherry crops destroyed in days of torrential rain
5
Julian Assange's father calls on New Zealand to offer his son asylum
MORE FROM
World
MORE

NSW on high alert as man travels thousands of kilometres around state before testing positive for Covid-19

Husband from one of UK's first couples with Down syndrome dies of Covid-19

UK hospital kicks out Covid deniers taking photos of 'empty' corridors

Sydney learner driver fails drugs test after being caught speeding 65kmh over limit with kids in the car