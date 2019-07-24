Two bodies found in Canada, believed to be those of teens wanted over deaths of three people, including Australian

Canadian authorities appear to have made a breakthrough in their search for teenage fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police held a press conference today regarding the search for the suspects in the Gillam, Manitoba area.

It comes a day after the RCMP announced they had found items linked to the fugitives on the edge of the Nelson River, near Gillam, and 9km from where the pair set fire and abandoned their Toyota RAV4 getaway car more than two weeks ago.

Australian Lucas Fowler, 23, and 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found murdered along the Alaska Highway near Liard Hot Springs on July 15. Source: Associated Press

McLeod and Schmelgsky are suspected of embarking on a murderous highway rampage in the western Canadian province of British Columbia last month that left Australian tourist Lucas Fowler, his US girlfriend Chynna Deese and botanist Leonard Dyck dead.

After dumping the car on July 22 near Gillam, McLeod and Schmegelsky vanished, with no confirmed sightings announced by the RCMP since, despite a massive search of the wilderness and in neighbouring provinces.

The rampage began on July 15 more than 3000km west in the Canadian province of British Columbia when Mr Fowler, 23, the son of a high-ranking NSW police officer, and his girlfriend Ms Deese, 24, were found shot dead and left in a ditch on the side of a BC highway.