Two Australian evacuees confirmed to have coronavirus were on flight which carried Kiwis to Darwin from Japan

Source:  AAP / 1 NEWS

Two people evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan to an Australian quarantine centre have contracted coronavirus.

The Six New Zealanders onboard will then fly to Auckland’s Whenuapai air base. Source: 1 NEWS

The two people were on the same flight from Japan to Darwin yesterday which six New Zealanders were on, before they were transferred back to New Zealand last night.

Those six Kiwis will now be quarantined at the Whangaparāoa military base, in north Auckland, for another 14 days.

Both of the people who've contracted the virus will remain well and are being housed in a separate isolation unit at Howard Springs outside Darwin.

Public health authorities from their home states are organising medical transfers for the patients and their partners.

"Those people remain well and mildly ill with cold-like symptoms and they do not necessarily need to be in the hospital system," acting NT chief health officer Dianne Stephens said today.

"But more than likely (they) will enter the hospital system in their home states while they manage the Covid-19 quarantine and isolation procedures."

Ms Stephens described the individuals as "one younger person and one older person" but declined to elaborate further.

She said their symptoms could slowly worsen over several days.

