Two Aussie fishermen speared by marlin in freak accident which sent fish thrashing into their inflatable boat

Two brothers were badly injured in a fishing trip gone wrong, after a marlin crashed its way into their inflatable boat, and thrashed around spearing two of the three men on board.

The men, aged 46 and 48, were on a fishing trip with another 46-year-old man of in the Solitary Islands Marine Park off Wooli, in New South Wales, Australia, at the time of the incident.

They hit the 80 to 100 kilogram fish at about 40 km/h, sending the animal plummeting into their small boat, according to Nine News.

A member if the group likened the crash to hitting a cow.

The marlin's sharp snout sliced open the 46-year-old man’s lower right arm and caused a fracture, and also caused a deep cut to his brother’s right shoulder, according to Nine News.

The third man in the vessel was not injured, and the fish then scrambled off the boat and back into the water unharmed.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched with a critical care medical team and NSW Ambulance paramedics to treat the men and airlift the 46-year-old man to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.