Two Auckland high-rise buildings found to have combustible cladding as checks continue following London tragedy

1 NEWS understands Auckland Council has found two high rise buildings which have combustible cladding of a type which may be similar to the material implicated in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The council is, for the moment, refusing to disclose which buildings these are.

The move comes after eleven high rise buildings in London have failed fire safety tests

London, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said 600 buildings in the country have "similar cladding" to that of Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, which was destroyed by the June 14 blaze.

The Department for Communities and Local Government later said that figure refers to buildings with all types of cladding and that not all of them necessarily have cladding made from the same aluminum composite material as Grenfell Tower. Landlords are being asked to check what the cladding on their buildings is made from.